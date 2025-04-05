A busy street which becomes ‘a river’ during storms will soon be fixed.

Whenever there is torrential rain, Scotgate in Stamford is often one of the town streets which is worse off.

In recent years, businesses and homes have been flooded when the water gathers at the crossroads with nowhere to go.

Flooding in Scotgate, Stamford

But after hearing residents’ concerns, Lincolnshire County Council will be carrying out work to resurface the road and fix the drainage issues.

Speaking after a Stamford Town Council meeting where he announced the news, Lincolnshire County Councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind) said: “The curbs are very low and close to the gutter which causes inundation.

“In reality, if they were two inches higher it would make a heck of a difference.”

He added: “It’s the least we can do - it’s not difficult.”

Ian Jarvis, managing director of ACR Computers in Scotgate, Stamford has been campaigning for the past three years for something to be done.

He keeps his shop stocked up with sandbags and in the past has had the outside shop walls damaged by flood water.

“It’s great news and I’m glad they are getting it sorted,” he said.

“Hopefully it will be before the bad weather.”

Lincolnshire County Council did not provide any further details on the scheme, including timings and costs, when approached by LincsOnline.