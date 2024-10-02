Business owners hit by flash flooding are calling for more to be done.

Ian Jarvis, managing director of ACR Computers in Scotgate, Stamford has been campaigning for the past three years for the drains in the town centre street to be kept clear.

According to the shop owner, many of the gullies from the top of Casterton Road to Scotgate are blocked which leaves flood water with nowhere to go other than flowing down the hill and gathering near the crossroads.

The flooding in Scotgate

When a downpour of rain hit Stamford on Thursday last week (September 26), Ian’s worst fears came true.

He said: “The road was like a river - a fast flowing river.

“There were dustbin bags floating down it.”

Flooding in Scotgate, Stamford

Ian attempted to clear the drains himself, which were blocked mainly with leaves, but it didn’t stop the chaos as the street was submerged in water - which also caused issues for drivers.

“As soon as there is another downpour it will happen again,” he said.

With ongoing concerns about flooding, Ian had already stocked up with sandbags to keep out the flood water, but other businesses were caught off guard.

Among those hit by flooding was children’s shop Noughts and Crosses, which was opened by Laura Steele just one month before.

The water flooded a storage room, damaging 70% of the stock including most of the Christmas products.

Laura, who lives in King’s Cliffe, said: “It was a shock.

“Because we are slightly higher I thought we would be OK so when I went into the back I realised what had happened I couldn’t believe it.”

Laura Steele with her daughter Piper at the shop.

There isn’t enough time to replace all of the Christmas stock, which has left Laura devastated, and she estimates it could be a loss of up to £1,500 for the business.

Laura long dreamed of running her own shop but spent two years looking for suitable premises to sell a range of clothes, toys and accessories for primary aged children.

She describes flooding as an extra stress which she never anticipated.

Flooding in Scotgate, Stamford

Laura said: “I know the area is prone to flooding but how high it got was scary, especially after just a couple of days of rain.

“I’m a little bit terrified.

“I have ordered sandbags but that’s more money I’m having to spend.”

Lincolnshire County Council emergency response crews delivered sandbags to properties in Scotgate on Sunday (September 29) and later, a highways team jetted the drains.

Coun Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “It is important to put into context that Stamford was on the edge of an amber rain warning, and observed rainfall was over 32mm per hour - we’re talking torrential rain.”

When the drains had their annual clean last year one was reported as having a blocked connection which they couldn’t clear, which the Coun Davies says wouldn’t cause surface water issues.

They were due to be cleaned again in October or November.

Coun Davies said: “Going forward, we’ve got a drain CCTV and ground penetrating radar survey planned, which we’re going to carry out next year when the whole road is being resurfaced.

“We will be looking at all options for the singular blocked connection whilst this work is going on.”

He added: “A factor in this issue to also consider is that the district council is responsible for sweeping the streets and regular sweeping, certainly following any other works like grass cutting or vegetation clearing, would certainly help drains nearby stop getting full of leaves and detritus.”

Gift shop Love It in St John’s Street, Stamford was hit by flooding less than a week earlier. Bath Row was also affected by the rain.

