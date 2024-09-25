The owners of a gift shop have been left devastated after their business was hit by flooding - but they are determined to rebuild.

Amanda and Will Oscroft, owners of Love It in Stamford, were in Turkey at the weekend celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary when they got a call telling them their business was flooded after a downpour of heavy rain.

The couple’s 19-year-old son Rory, who will be taking over the family business, had been left in charge and did everything he could to save stock, however nothing could be done to stop the water creeping in.

Amanda Oscroft of Love It, Stamford

“It was absolutely heartbreaking,” said Amanda.

“We rarely go away but we thought if we leave for four nights what could go wrong?”

The couple’s flight touched down at 6am on Tuesday (September 24) and by 10am they were at the St John’s Street shop starting the clean up.

More than 30 bin bags of ruined stock have been collected

A team from Anglian Water, which the couple has praised for its help, was also on site before sunrise on Wednesday removing the flood water from the shop.

Amanda and Will will be working hard every day getting the shop ready to reopen, which they hope to be in the next fortnight.

Amanda added: “If we have to, we will work 24 hours a day.”

She added: “It is devastating but we are the most positive people so we don’t see the point in sitting around.

Love It in Stamford has been flooded

“We are warriors not worriers.

“We can’t can’t afford to sit down, even for half an hour.

“We will do everything we can and are now just hoping the insurance doesn’t let a small business down.”

Love It in Stamford has been flooded

More than 30 bin bags have been filled with damaged cards and wrapping paper, each of which Amanda estimates could hold stock to the value of hundreds of pounds. The total amount the flood will cost the business is unknown.

In the 25 years the couple has run the St John’s Street shop, it has never been flooded which makes them think it is due to blockages and a lack of maintenance in the drainage system.

They believe the devastation caused by flooding, which has previously hit other shops in the town, is a ‘story told throughout Britain’ and a sign of the ‘lack of investment’.

Amanda said: “Flooding has never been something we have worried about.

“In the past when The Meadows has flooded we have always thought we are lucky because we are higher up.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to shut us.”

While Amanda and Will have been cleaning the shop they have been forced to turn hundreds of customers away.

They have been inundated by offers of help or well wishes, and are directing customers to order through their Bury St Edmunds store while they are closed.

Amanda said: “Stamford is the most wonderful town for trading in - it is a gem.”



