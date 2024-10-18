A venue which attracts hundreds of theatre goers each year is set to welcome fashionistas as a popular clothing sale returns.

Tolethorpe Hall, home to the Stamford Shakespeare Company (SSC), will host its third pre-loved clothing sale on Sunday, November 24 from 10am to 2pm.

The event features local people and traders selling pre-loved, vintage and nearly new clothing and accessories.

Shoppers browsing at last year's sale. Photo: Helen Savage Photography

“It’s becoming a much-anticipated annual fixture, said Miriam Spring Davies, SSC costume designer.

“The sale’s popularity reflects changing appetites for buying pre-loved and giving second hand pieces a new lease of life.

“It’s sustainable circularity at its best, on many levels.”

The sale promises stalls across four floors in Tolethorpe Hall. Photo: Helen Savage Photography

Tolethorpe Clothing Sale will offer stalls across four rooms in the historic hall, with wheelchair access and changing rooms.

It will mainly feature womenswear, alongside some children’s and menswear, with a wide variety of pre-loved clothing, shoes, hats, jewellery and accessories, from high end to high street, and from bygone eras to more recent times.

“Think 1960’s to Y2K - there really is something for everyone,” Miriam added.

Shoppers can choose from preloved, nearly new and vintage. Photo: Helen Savage Photography

Expect fashion from the 1960s up to Y2k. Photo: Helen Savage Photography

Entry costs £2 per person, and is free for under 16s, with all proceeds going to the Stamford Shakespeare Company charity. Parking is free.

Flagging shoppers can revive themselves with hot and cold drinks as well as tasty sweet and savoury snacks from the Scandimania food truck.

Cash payment is preferred, but some sellers take card payment, and Tolethtrope also provides a card payment station.

Proceeds from the entry fee goes to the Stamford Shakespeare Company charity. Photo: Helen Savage Photography

Follow @tolethorpeclothingsales on Instagram for previews of the sellers and their stock