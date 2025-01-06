Children have been evacuated from a primary school after heavy flooding.

Pupils at Edenham Primary School near Bourne were stranded after rising flood water cut off the village school.

Emergency services and community response groups are working to get all of the children home safely.

Emergency services have helped to evacuate children from Edenham Primary School. Photo: Lincolnshire Community Assistance Team

In an email to parents and carers this afternoon, headteacher of the village school Michael Pasqualino explained that the fire and rescue service was urging parents not to collect their children because they ‘do not want any more vehicles to get stuck’.

He added: “Although the fire brigade believes the water levels are dropping at this point, they cannot predict whether it will be at a safe level in time for collection.

“Therefore, we are now planning with the fire brigade as to arrangements for the collection of children at the end of the school day.

The road into Edenham is closed

“If required the fire brigade will be providing vehicles to transport children accompanied by a member of staff to an agreed safe pick up point to meet parents.”

The school and grounds were not affected by the flooding.

Edenham Primary School has been contacted for more information.

A major incident has been declared in Lincolnshire as a result of the severe flooding.

There have been disruptions across the county throughout the day, with roads closed and transport disrupted.





