Fun was the order of the day at a summer fete that welcomed people to join residents in the grounds of a care home.

Grand View in Uffington Road used its attractive gardens to the full on Saturday, with stalls selling gifts and treats, live music to listen to, and plenty of food and drinks.

The afternoon fair included a tombola raffle with prizes donated by shops such as M&S and Walkers Bookshop, and homebakes that people donated for the cake stall.

From left, Donna and David Cox with their children Minnie, 3, and Jasper, 6, Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Maci, and Brenda Couzens

Stamford mayor Kelham Cooke and his consort Lois Simpson spent time chatting with people at the event, and enjoyed a tour of Grand View’s opulent interiors and the gardens at the back which have views across to Burghley House.

Resident Jessica Hodges sang classical songs including a beautiful rendition of Ave Maria, Nicky Downs performed singalong favourites, and Wansford Ukulele Folk played lively, foot-tapping numbers.

Thanking those who came to make the day a boost for residents, event organiser Jade Couzens said: “Everyone had the best time and it was lovely to see families and friends all together.

Home manager Sharon Almey with raffle helper Sarah Wilson

“We would like to thank everyone who donated to our tombola, baked cakes, and all the stallholders who were part of making the day so special.”

Proceeds from the fete support activities for residents.

Grand View, which is an 80-bed care home over three floors, opened in the summer of 2021 and its top floor received its first residents earlier this year.

Dinah Wickson looks after the raffle prizes

Stephen Mindham on the jewellery stall with Grand View carers Alicia Reding and Tasha Parkinson

From left, Elizabeth Wanless, Josh and Suzie Pollock with daughter Zara, and family friend Amy Rule

Dawn and Nigel Barrett with Diane Morton, centre

Mayor's consort Lois Simpson, mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke, and Grand View activities lead Jade Couzens

People arriving at the Grand View fete in Uffington Road, Stamford

Grand View resident Jessica Hodges sang beautifully

The well-kept gardens at Grand View Care Home

Clara Lou was offering her Tropic skincare range for residents and visitors to try

Children were catered for at the fete

The afternoon was a chance for residents to meet visitors

Grand View Care Home is part of the Alysia Caring group, which also runs Aspen Manor Care Home in Oakham

