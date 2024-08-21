Summer fete at Grand View Care Home in Stamford
Fun was the order of the day at a summer fete that welcomed people to join residents in the grounds of a care home.
Grand View in Uffington Road used its attractive gardens to the full on Saturday, with stalls selling gifts and treats, live music to listen to, and plenty of food and drinks.
The afternoon fair included a tombola raffle with prizes donated by shops such as M&S and Walkers Bookshop, and homebakes that people donated for the cake stall.
Stamford mayor Kelham Cooke and his consort Lois Simpson spent time chatting with people at the event, and enjoyed a tour of Grand View’s opulent interiors and the gardens at the back which have views across to Burghley House.
Resident Jessica Hodges sang classical songs including a beautiful rendition of Ave Maria, Nicky Downs performed singalong favourites, and Wansford Ukulele Folk played lively, foot-tapping numbers.
Thanking those who came to make the day a boost for residents, event organiser Jade Couzens said: “Everyone had the best time and it was lovely to see families and friends all together.
“We would like to thank everyone who donated to our tombola, baked cakes, and all the stallholders who were part of making the day so special.”
Proceeds from the fete support activities for residents.
Grand View, which is an 80-bed care home over three floors, opened in the summer of 2021 and its top floor received its first residents earlier this year.
McCarthy Stone is currently building 41 retirement flats for the over sixties off Priory Road next to the Morrisons roundabout.
The development is being called Barley Ridge Gardens and the first homeowners are expected in spring 2026.