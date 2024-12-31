A Christmas lights fundraiser reached double its target thanks to a generous donation.

For almost 20 years the O’Regan family has been spreading joy by illuminating Tinwell Forge, near Stamford at Christmas time.

Chris, who started the tradition with his parents Linda and David, this year decided to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of his dad who died in July 2021, alongside the usual collection bucket for the village church.

Tinwell Forge Christmas lights

A lights switch on was held at the beginning of December 8, which raised £150 for the church and £100 for Macmillan.

A few days later Chris checked his fundraising page and discovered a donation of £1,000 had been made by Peterborough-based dentist The Priestgate Clinic.

Chris said: “To say we have been blown away has to be an understatement.

Chris O'Regan outside Tinwell Forge

“It makes all the hard work worthwhile and we will of course look forward to doing it all again next year.”

A total of £1,225 has now been raised for Macmillan - more than double the initial target of £500.



