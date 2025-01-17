Only a few tables remain for a night at the races to help raise money for a 4x4 emergency medical vehicle.

The locally-based Helping Our Ukrainian Friends (HOUF) group are holding a race night at Burghley Park Golf Club, in Stamford, on Saturday, February 1 from 6.30pm.

Only a couple of tables of eight are left and only a few horses are still available to be ‘owned’ at £10.

Tables are selling fast

The owners of the winning horses will be presented with a prize by Stamford’s deputy mayor, Amanda Wheeler.

There will be a raffle and auction of prizes and lots donated by local businesses.

“We are immensely proud of everyone and the energy and support that has gone into making this fundraiser possible,” said HOUF supporter Fiona Parker.

The Helping Our Ukrainian Friends team have handed over medivac 4x4s on a previous mission

“There will be a raffle with lots of great prizes including a voucher for learning to cook with Rebecca Jordan at Kitchen Confident in Barrowden.”

Baskets of goodies for auction include a ‘Chocoholic’s Delight’ with six boxes of quality chocolates, and ‘Blissful Beauty’, which includes salon vouchers for hair salon, manicurist and a make-up artist.

There is a ‘let’s go to the races’ dress code and hats are encouraged for photo opportunities.

Funds are being sought for a 4x4 to help evacuate Ukrainian battlefield casualties after members of Stamford’s Ukrainian community recently received an urgent appeal from an army medivac driver.

HOUF chairman Richard Astle, of Helpston, has pledged to help find a suitable vehicle and ensure it gets to the driver’s unit in the next month or so.

Local Ukrainian volunteers will also be helping at the night. There will also be displays of medical equipment, including locally-made and sponsored stretchers, over 100 of which are being used at the frontline.

To book tickets, priced at £20, including a sausage and mash supper, call event organiser, and HOUF supporter, Shane Sandall on 07711 999217.