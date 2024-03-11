It might be overrun with fairground rides this week – but there was still room in Stamford for more than a thousand people to stretch their legs yesterday (Sunday, March 10).

The Burghley 7 race features an impressive first half mile, leaving the stately home’s parkland through Bottle Lodges to come down High Street St Martin’s and across the town bridge, which had been closed to traffic.

Running on home soil were 42 members of Stamford Striders Running Club, 18 from Rutland Running and Triathlon Club, and seven Helpston Harriers.

Mark Edmondson-Jones from Rutland Running and Triathlon Club finished 18th overall and second in his age category

Helpston, a competitive club, fielded the first four runners across the finish line – Scott Cameron in a time of 37min 47sec, Ben Heron (38:35), Aaron Scott (38:36) and James Gelsthorpe (39:33).

First woman over the line was Helen Pape in 43min 55sec, followed by Abi Kefford from Yaxley Running Club (45:54) and Claire Lewis from Rutland Running and Tri Club (45:58).

First Stamford Striders was Max Ranson (ninth, 41:03) followed by Mark Popple (41:59). Team mate Victoria Cooke was fourth woman (46:23).

Max Ranson, wearing a Stamford Striders vest, looks delighted as he stops his watch

While support on the streets and around the course through Burghley Park was reduced by rain, the runners were supported by the 2nd Stamford Scouts, who helped with the event’s marshalling and water stations.

The event was established in 2020 and is one of the largest in the town’s sporting calendar.

Ben Simpson and Harriet Mcilwaine were first boy and girl in the under 18s category.

Helen Pape from Rutland Running and Triathlon Club was the first woman to cross the finish line

Andrew Taylor from Stamford Striders (1678) comes down High Street St Martin's

Gareth Williams in the blue and yellow Stamford Striders top, left, with Daniel Yendall (1833) and Jono Greenwood (611)

Max Ranson in the Stamford Striders colours was ninth overall, with Kirk Brawn who came sixth

Race winner Scott Cameron from Helpston Harriers

Mark Popple was the first Stamford Striders to cross the finish line. His parents, Helen and Simon, also took part

Stamford Strider Nicolas Bertrand and Rutland Running and Tri Club's Saya Sheridan

It was a wet morning for supporters but they still had a smile for mum

Participants came out of Burghley Park's Bottle Lodges gate and down High Street St Martin's in Stamford

Third-place woman Claire Lewis (964), Stamford Strider Adam Fenn (2212), second-place woman Abi Kefford from Yaxley, and Stamford Strider Simon Carr

Tony Sharp from Stamford Striders (1431) was second in his age category

Lewis Hyde checks his watch ahead of Helpston Harrier Martin Randall

Martin Stansfield (1648) keeps the rain off

James Marron and Dougal Patterson

Claire Adams from Rutland Running and Triathlon Club, and Craig Tilley from Stamford Striders

Caspar Smithson gives a cheer

Coming down St Martin's High Street in Stamford

Sophie Bluff (2604), and Stamford Striders Elaine Allwood (22), Helen Popple (2855), and Abbie Mann (993)

Stamford Striders Emma Gower (593) and Carly Greetham (613)

The race crossed Stamford Town Bridge in both directions

Harry Longfoot (2624) Alison Dyche (2613), Ellie Sandall (1411) and Mark Ilsley (876)

Elaine Allwood from Carlby gives the camera a wave, with fellow Stamford Strider Abbie Mann

The Burghley 7 was a sell-out event this year, with 1,330 people taking part on the day

Mark Nenadic (1241), Stephanie Wooldridge (1824), Gemma Bancroft (50) and Maryn Hayward (810)

Turning after the town bridge

The Burghley 7 began in 2020

Nice to see some smiles from the runners

Stamford Strider Craig Tilley after crossing the Lion Bridge in Burghley Park, near the end of the race

Matthew Gunns checks his watch, with Carolyn Sayers from Rutland Running and Tri Club (1417)

Runners cross Burghley Park in a haze of rain

Kevin Wyde knows he's not far to go

Stamford Strider Sean Eglin

Great encouragement from this creative supporter

Heading back through the park

Race winner Scott Cameron clocked 37mins 47secs

Second place Ben Heron (2265) and third place Aaron Scott (2235) both run for Helpston Harriers

Ninth-placed Max Ranson is a young runner with great potential

Race winner Scott Cameron, centre, with fellow Helpston Harriers Ben Heron, left, and Aaron Scott, right, who came second and third, respectively

Age category winners were: Scott Cameron and Eleanor Pike (18-24); Robert Dunne and Hannah Burgon (25-29); Max Masters and Abi Kefford (30-34); Ben Heron and Helen Pape (35-39); Ben Wall and Alexandra Goldstraw (40-44); Kirk Bawn and Nicola Browell (45-49); Paul Snowden and Saya Sheridan (50-54); Miguel Cann and Philippa Taylor (55-59); Clive George and Christine Costiff (60-64); Aubrey Form and Sarah Bentley (65-69); Murray Walne and Julia Mannering (70-74); Pete Courtney and Angela Archer (75-79).