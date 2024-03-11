It might be overrun with fairground rides this week – but there was still room in Stamford for more than a thousand people to stretch their legs yesterday (Sunday, March 10).
The Burghley 7 race features an impressive first half mile, leaving the stately home’s parkland through Bottle Lodges to come down High Street St Martin’s and across the town bridge, which had been closed to traffic.
First Stamford Striders was Max Ranson (ninth, 41:03) followed by Mark Popple (41:59). Team mate Victoria Cooke was fourth woman (46:23).
While support on the streets and around the course through Burghley Park was reduced by rain, the runners were supported by the 2nd Stamford Scouts, who helped with the event’s marshalling and water stations.
The event was established in 2020 and is one of the largest in the town’s sporting calendar. Ben Simpson and Harriet Mcilwaine were first boy and girl in the under 18s category.
Age category winners were: Scott Cameron and Eleanor Pike (18-24); Robert Dunne and Hannah Burgon (25-29); Max Masters and Abi Kefford (30-34); Ben Heron and Helen Pape (35-39); Ben Wall and Alexandra Goldstraw (40-44); Kirk Bawn and Nicola Browell (45-49); Paul Snowden and Saya Sheridan (50-54); Miguel Cann and Philippa Taylor (55-59); Clive George and Christine Costiff (60-64); Aubrey Form and Sarah Bentley (65-69); Murray Walne and Julia Mannering (70-74); Pete Courtney and Angela Archer (75-79).