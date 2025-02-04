A theatre group is celebrating its fifth anniversary by staging a double bill of musicals.

Stamford Showstoppers are bringing A Chorus Line and Matilda Junior to life at the Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre. We’ve got tickets to give away in our competition here.

They are the latest in a long line of performances to be directed by Nicola Sandall since she set up the group in 2019.

Chicago

The group’s first show was Chicago. It was staged in February 2020 just a few weeks before the covid lockdown came into force making the Showstoppers one of the few groups able to perform that year.

Cats followed in September 2021 when the show rights were released for its 40th anniversary and two years later children were introduced to the group for the first time to perform in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The fifth anniversary has given the group an opportunity to return to its roots. A Chorus Line will allow the adults to take centre stage again while Matilda Jr offers the young performers another chance to shine. It also provides an opportunity for families to visit the theatre in February half term.

Stamford Showstoppers

Nicola said: “The group has changed a lot since we started. It’s more family orientated now, after starting with Chicago which was quite a sexy show.

“Showstoppers only started because the rights to Chicago were released to amateur groups for the first time ever and someone asked if I would do it.

“I only ever planned to do one show but everyone loved it so much they were soon asking what we could do next.”

Although the group performs several times a year, Nicola never plans the next show too far in advance, preferring to keep her options open in case a new show is released.

Cats

Since its launch the group has performed Chicago, Cats, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Sparking Eyes, Footloose, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Grease, Six, Frozen Jr and Charlie and The Chocolate Factory plus several cabaret shows and two Christmas shows - Goldilocks and Little Red Riding Hood.

Having frequently been told that she never does things by halves, Nicola is proving people right by choosing to stage two shows in the same week for the anniversary year.#

It’s a decision which has presented challenges, both creatively and logistically. The full cast of Matilda are busy rehearsing every Sunday morning followed by the principal characters and the cast of A Chorus Line practising on Monday evenings. All of that comes alongside planning the props, scenery, costumes and backstage crew.

Nicola said: “One day I might have a conversation that’s not about a show!”

Priscilla Queen of the Desert

The staging of both shows has also taken careful consideration with only a few hours each day between the curtain coming down on Matilda and it going up again for A Chorus Line.

Thankfully for the backstage team, A Chorus Line is known for its stripped back set as it follows the story of gypsy dancers who turn up to audition for roles on Broadway. Its simplistic set will be covered by curtains and projections during the afternoon performances of Matilda before being unveiled for the evening shows.

The two performances have also been set in tandem so things like the positioning of spotlights doesn’t need to be changed between performances.

Although she is more commonly found in the director’s chair these days, Nicola has performed extensively in the past and will be treading the boards herself in A Chorus Line.

Frozen Jr

She said: “I love being on stage but I get as much pleasure out of directing. When you stand at a rehearsal and can see it all coming together - with everyone moving in the right direction at the same time - it makes me smile.

“There are so many people behind the scenes who make it happen - lots of long-suffering other halves, the people who help with the stage and scenery, the chaperones, the parents who bring their children to rehearsals, everyone at the theatre and the rehearsal venues… it’s a real community and hopefully we can keep going for the next five years.”

Although she has her eye on a few shows, nothing has been confirmed for later in the year but if the rights to Mamma Mia! or a burlesque show are ever released, Nicola will be one of the first in line.

Performances of Matilda Jr will take place at the Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre from Wednesday, February 19 until Saturday, Febraury 22 at 2pm each day. Tickets cost £14 for adults and £12 for under 16s.

A Chorus Line runs from Thursday, February 20 until Saturday, February 22 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £19 or £18 for concessions. There is no age limit but some songs contain adult themes.