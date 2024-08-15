Pupils have set a new benchmark with their A-level results.

Oundle School pupils have excelled in their A-level results, as 28% of all grades were A* or equivalent, 66% at A* to A, and 88% at A to B.

A majority of pupils have secured places at their chosen universities, including Oxford and Cambridge.

Oundle School pupils have excelled in their A-level results.

Sarah Kerr-Dineen, head of Oundle School, said: "I am immensely proud of our pupils and their achievements this year.

“These results are a testament to their hard work, resilience and commitment and the unwavering support of our inspirational staff.

“This wonderful group of young people have much to be proud of, not only for their academic successes but also for the significant contributions they have made to the broader life of our school.

“I wish them all the very best and look forward to hearing about their continued achievements as they embark on the next chapter of their lives."

Of the results, six pupils achieved four A* grades, while another 22 achieved a minimum of three A* grades.

Overall, more than two-thirds of all grades were either A or A*, with 44% of pupils achieving straight A* and A grades.