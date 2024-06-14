A rare flower which has grown taller than the gardener who planted it has bloomed for the first time.

Joe Whitehead, head gardener at Burghley House, first planted giant Himalayan lilies in the gardens of the stately home near Stamford in 2020.

But until now he has not seen it bear the fruits, or flowers, of his labour.

With the giant lily is head gardener at Burghley House Joe Whitehead

Joe, who has worked at Burghley House for six-and-a-half years, said: “To see it bloom is wonderful and makes me really happy.”

Gardening requires patience and for Joe, who oversees the planting of 15,000 bulbs a year, it can be easy to forget about them until they come into season.

However, he found himself thinking about the lilies over the past four years.

A giant lily flower at Burghley House

The giant lily, officially called a cardiocrinum giganteum, has been on Joe’s wishlist for the Burghley House gardens for many years.

So when he spotted three of them selling at a bargain price at a local garden they went straight in his basket.

“They are quite expensive to buy. A flowering one could cost £40,” said Joe, 48.

“At the nursery they definitely weren't £40.”

With the giant lily are head gardener at Burghley House Joe Whitehead, 5ft 8ins, with volunteers Gary Punter, 5ft 10ins, Rosie Peacock, 5ft 3ins, and Alex Salam, 6ft 3ins

He planted the flowers, which at the time were two-years-old, in the valley garden in a location sheltered behind a wall.

Other than slugs munching on some of the leaves, the lily is very healthy and could grow another foot taller by next year.

The two other lilies he planted have not yet flowered, although he has not lost hope as it can take many years for a giant lily to bloom.

Slugs have been chomping through some of the leaves

“The thing about gardening, as long as it’s still alive, there is always next year,” said Joe.

The giant white lily is only expected to be in bloom for the next week or two.