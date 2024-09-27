More well-known comedians are heading to a charity-run venue.

Stamford Corn Exchange is continuing to attract top names to the Broad Street venue and will host a sold-out gig for Dylan Moran tonight (Friday, September 27).

It has previously welcomed the likes of Kevin Bridges, Joe Thomas and Josh Widdicombe.

Sara Pascoe and Babatunde Aléshé

Now, Seann Walsh has been announced to headline Stamford Comedy Club on Friday, September 29. He hit headlines when he featured on Strictly Come Dancing and was later seen kissing his dance partner.

Babatunde Aléshé, who is currently starring in the latest series of Channel 4 hit show Taskmaster, wll be at the venue on Friday, January 31, followed soon by Sara Pascoe who will be there on Friday, February 28.

Tickets and more details for these shows, and more of Stamford Corn Exchange’s events, are available at: https://www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk/whats-on/

