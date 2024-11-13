A lorry hit the wall of a shop after getting stuck in a town centre.

The incident happened at the top of Stamford High Street as a lorry driver attempted to turn from St Paul’s Street into St George’s Street on Monday afternoon (November 11).

The lorry then got wedged between parked cars and Marks and Spencer Foodhall.

A lorry hit M&S in Stamford on Monday (November 11)

As the driver attempted to free the vehicle the trailer hit the wall of the store.

Chris Brooks, who witnessed the incident, described how a number of pedestrians alerted the driver to the town centre vehicle restrictions and told them that the lorry should not be driven down St George’s Street into St Leonard’s Street.

Once the lorry was freed the driver reversed back up St Paul’s Street and into Broad Street.

Damage to Stamford's Marks and Spencer Foodhall

Lincolnshire Police does not have any information on its logs of the incident.

Marks and Spencer has also been contacted for a comment.

A group of residents living in the town centre had been campaigning for a ‘low-traffic neighbourhood’ in the St George’s area of Stamford.

They asked for St George’s Square, St George’s Street, Maiden Lane, Gas Lane, St Leonard’s Street, Blackfriars Street, St Mary’s Street and St Mary’s Place to be closed to through-traffic, meaning people could drive to reach homes, businesses and parking, but not use it as a shortcut.

It follows a number of occasions where vehicles, mainly HGVs, have hit cars and buildings or become stuck near the arts centre.

Despite promises to look into the idea, Lincolnshire County Council last year announced that plans had been scrapped after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ordered a review into low-traffic neighbourhoods.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.



