The first half of a well-known breeding osprey pair has returned home to Rutland.

33(11) is the second osprey to arrive back at Rutland Water and was just hours behind 25(10) who landed at the Manton Bay nest this morning (March 13).

He has been breeding on the Manton Bay nest since 2015 and has raised 27 chicks with star osprey Maya.

33(11) is back at the nest. Photo: Rutland Water Ospreys/Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust/Anglian Water

Announcing his return on Facebook, a spokesperson for Rutland Water Osprey Project said: “He only stopped off on the nest briefly before flying past the centre at Lyndon.

“Remarkably this is exactly the same date that he returned last year.

“It’s marvellous to see him back here in Rutland.”

Since the project started and the first successful breeding ospreys in 2001, a total of 278 chicks, including a record 25 in 2024, have fledged from nests in the local area.

This year it is hoped that the 300th osprey chick will be welcomed to Rutland Water, marking a testament to nearly three decades of conservation efforts.

Live-streaming webcams are in place for birdwatchers to keep an eye on the birds throughout the summer.

Updates on the birds are also shared on the Rutland Osprey Project Facebook page which has more than 61,000 followers.



