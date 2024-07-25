A group keen for people to shop responsibly and make sure Third World producers receive a fair wage have presented a certificate to their town.

The Stamford Fairtrade Town group attended Stamford Town Council on Tuesday last week (July 23) and handed over the framed certificate to mayor Kelham Cooke.

Stamford has been a Fairtrade town since 2006 thanks to the group encouraging as many traders as possible to sell Fairtrade goods.

George Hetherington, Joanna Kemp, mayor Kelham Cooke, Jane Bateman and Jan Hetherington

Certificates are issued by The Fairtrade Foundation, which considers how well each location is helping to look after people’s livelihoods in poorer countries.

Stamford is a Fairtrade community

George Hetherington, who is a member of the town group, said: “Next time you go shopping, look out for the Fairtrade symbol on the packaging.”