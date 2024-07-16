Construction of a large-scale solar farm is due to start in 2026.

Mallard Pass received approval from the government on Friday last week (July 12), meaning hundreds of solar panels will be installed on farmland surrounding Essendine in Rutland and over the Lincolnshire border near Stamford and up to Pickworth.

Secretary of state for energy security and net zero, Ed Miliband, made the decision after six days in government, having previously been shadow secretary.

A map indicating the extent of the Mallard Pass solar farm. Image: LDA Design Consulting / contains Ordnance Survey data

Due to the capacity of the solar farm exceeding 50 megawatts, the application for Mallard Pass had to go to the government planning inspectorate rather than being decided by local councils.

Commenting on last Friday’s decision, a spokesperson for project developers Windel Energy and Canadian Solar subsidiary company Recurrent Energy said: “We are pleased to receive the secretary of state’s decision to grant development consent for Mallard Pass solar farm.

“Through a coordinated approach and extensive consultations with local communities and interested parties, we have been able to develop a project that will generate low carbon energy for the country, provide 72% biodiversity net gain for ecological habitats, and deliver recreational benefits to the community such as 8.1km of permissive paths.

Some of the land that will be covered by solar panels

“We are grateful for the engagement we have had with key stakeholders and local

communities throughout the pre-application and examination processes.

“This has been invaluable in helping us shape a strong set of proposals for Mallard Pass solar farm that are sensitive to and respect the concerns of the community.”

Mallard Pass will cover more than 1,000 acres and is expected to generate about 350 megawatts of solar energy, which would power the equivalent of 92,000 UK homes. The largest in the UK currently is a the 75MW Llanwern solar farm in Wales although work has begun on a 373MW facility in Kent.

The scope of the solar farm

The new solar farm will connect to the national grid at the substation on the Uffington to Essendine road, east of Ryhall.

As part of the agreement, Mallard Pass will bring tree-planting, 14km of new hedges, and 8km of new footpaths.

This has not appeased everyone, with Mallard Pass Action Group opposing the development from its inception, and its members making detailed submissions at last year’s planning inquiry.

A rough idea of the shape and scale of the solar farm

Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con), has also been an outspoken critic of Mallard Pass.

The plans were first announced in 2021, when it was said the earliest development might start was early 2024. However, the process has taken longer, with a decision delayed until after the general election.

Although construction is now expected to begin in 2026, people can still submit questions or opinions by email to info@MallardPassSolar.co.uk, in writing at FREEPOST Mallard Pass Solar Farm, or by calling the free phone line 0808 196 8717.

