A group opposed to a large-scale solar farm has ruled out applying for a judicial review.

The Mallard Pass Action Group had suggested it would look at funding a judge to review the lawfulness of a decision to allow the Mallard Pass solar farm to be built on the Lincolnshire and Rutland border north of Stamford.

Ed Miliband, secretary of state for energy and net zero, approved the 463-hectare development last month, just six days after the general election.

Sue Holloway, who chairs Mallard Pass Action Group

It followed the planning inspectorate hearing evidence from Mallard Pass and from those opposed to it.

In a statement outlining why the decision not to pursue a judicial review had been made, Sue said: “This is undoubtedly a David vs Goliath case, in this particular instance we do not have sufficient legal grounds or the likely means to slay Goliath.

“To arrive at this end result is devastating for all those that have supported the MPAG campaign since December 2021. Please be assured this decision has not been taken lightly.

“We would like to send our sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone in the community that has helped us throughout this whole process, we all tried our absolute best but the odds were always stacked against us. We would also like to thank Alicia Kearns MP and her team for their constant support, contribution and endeavour in trying to stop this application being approved.

The Mallard Pass solar farm will cover a huge area. Aerial photography by Alan Walters. Graphic by Iliffe Design

“Mallard Pass Action Group will continue to work closely with the local authorities and Parish Councils to ensure this behemoth development is no worse than it absolutely has to be and does not deviate from the outline design and management plans agreed during the examination.”

Sue asked that her statement on the decision is not turned into a political argument, but is “used instead to acknowledge the immense amount of work and sacrifices so many people in the community have made towards this campaign”.

Work on the solar farm is expected to begin in 2026.