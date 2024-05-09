A heritage railway has launched an urgent fundraising appeal to prevent its closure.

Nene Valley Railway, which operates between Wansford and Peterborough, needs £300,000 to see off ‘stark financial challenges’.

These include a sharp rise in operating costs and lower passenger numbers since covid.

Visiting Nene Valley Railway is an immersive experience

The heritage attraction and working museum relies on volunteers and enthusiasts to help operate rides along its 7.5-mile line and to restore steam and diesel locomotives and carriages for visitors to enjoy.

As well as children’s rides on ‘Thomas’, Nene Valley Railway offers the opportunity for people to be ‘engine driver’ of a heritage locomotive, or to dine aboard a special service.

The visitor attraction has been running for 40 years.

Nene Valley Railways has been an attraction for 40 years

By appealing for donations from individuals, groups and companies, Michael Purcell, chairman of Nene Valley Railway hopes they will be able to maintain operations, carry out repairs and infrastructure upgrades.

"Nene Valley Railway is more than just a railway attraction,” he added.

“I's a community of volunteers, a legacy, and a symbol of our industrial heritage.

“We are calling upon all those who cherish the heritage and charm of Nene Valley Railway to join us in this crucial effort.

Volunteer Sarah Hudson Mann at Nene Valley Railway

“Your contributions will not only help us weather the current storm but will ensure that the railway can continue to inspire and delight our visitors and volunteers for years to come."

Donations to the Nene Valley Railway fundraising campaign can be made securely online through the official website at https://nvr.org.uk/product.php/164.

There is also a GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/5f75ca51

Thomas runs services for families

Volunteers carrying out maintenance work at the railway

All aboard the fundraising campaign!

“Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference in safeguarding the future of this much-loved heritage railway,” said Michael.