The new wave revival continues for a local band who are set to embark on a mini ‘tour’ later this month.

The Amber Squad, who are based in Rutland and Stamford, are set to play at Mama Liz’s Voodoo Lounge on Thursday, February 20.

They will be one half of a new wave/power pop double-header with North Lincolnshire outfit The Sleepers.

The Amber Squad have three gigs in successive nights, culminating with an iconic London venue

The two bands followed a similar path, both starting out in 1979 influenced by the punk and pub rock bands of the time, including The Clash, The Damned, The Jam, and Dr Feelgood.

Both released acclaimed records on independent labels, including The Amber Squad’s I Can’t Put My Finger On You and Can We Go Dancing?, which have been recently re-released.

Despite building up substantial followings, both bands drifted apart by the mid-1980s only to reform around 30 years later as post punk/new wave era attracted new audiences.

The Amber Squad pictured in their 1980s pomp

Having headlined their first international gig in Berlin in October, The Amber Squad will return for their latest Stamford gig.

Both bands will then head to The Victoria Inn, Derby, the following night, and then on to London and the iconic Hope and Anchor venue in Islington on Saturday, February 22.

Advance tickets for The Voodoo Lounge show are available via Mama Liz's website at £10 (with £1 booking fee) or on the door at £12.