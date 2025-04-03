A family-friendly rave is set to return to a town college.

The Hands Up! Family Rave promises a unique and exciting club experience, welcoming families with children aged 2 to 12.

The event will run from 3pm to 5pm in The Refectory at Grantham College on Saturday, April 5, offering a mix of live DJ sets, pro light effects, UV, lasers, and more.

Hands Up! Family Rave

As well as offering a safe space for families to rave together, the event promotes a fun and inclusive atmosphere for all.

Music fans can look forward to a diverse range of tunes, including Drum and Bass, Ibiza classics, and modern dance tracks.

A VIP experience is also available, offering exclusive access to a premium seating area and a chance to step into the spotlight as a DJ for 15 minutes.

Families can also enjoy face painting, craft activities, and a merchandise stand.

The event is organised by Dom Degnan and Jade Morrison, who started Grantham Events Company in August 2024 and plan to take their events to neighbouring towns.

Events have already been held previously in Grantham and Newark.

A portion of the ticket sales will support the South Lincolnshire Blind Society and Friends of Sandon and Ambergate.

Tickets are available with an early bird offer starting at £7 for children and £9 for adults, with family bundles priced at £38.

To book, visit the Grantham Events Company’s event page on Ticket Tailor.

Babies under two can attend for free.