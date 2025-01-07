Good Samaritan farmers have been praised for their ‘amazing’ work after using a JCB digger to rescue five people from their flooded homes - including a pregnant woman - and a dog.

Following the extreme weather conditions which have battered parts of Lincolnshire, lots of villagers in Billingborough have gone above and beyond to help their community.

After torrential rain caused flooding in Billingborough yesterday (Monday), farmer Dean Wesley and his son, Ryan, who live close to the village, set off on a mission to rescue their relatives – who phoned for help.

Dean with his son, Ryan Wesley

Dean, of Milthorpe, said: “I got a phone call from my mother and father who live in Billingborough. They told me there was water surrounding their bungalow.

“We proceeded there in the 3CX digger and had to rescue my 87-year-old father and 86-year-old mother out of the window into the digger bucket – my mother has mobility problems and is very frail.

“One of my friends helped me take them back to my son’s property to get warm, and the fire brigade asked my son if he could help with the flooding in the village.”

Ryan, 31, of Pointon, was able to rescue five stranded home owners in the village – including a pregnant woman as well as a dog.

Dean added: “I feel very proud of my son.”

The family has since been helping out where they can, and have delivered sand bags to businesses and friends who live in the village.

Dean and Ryan rescued stranded home owners through their windows

Dean and his son rescued five people including a pregnant woman and a dog

Flooding in Billingborough PHOTO: Jayne Coles

But unfortunately, the Wesleys’ family farm also fell victim to the bad weather as 80 acres of land have been flooded – and some of the winter crops have also been damaged.

In order to stop this from happening in the future, Dean believes something needs to change.

He added: “I think local communities need to have a meeting with the Environment Agency. When villages flooded last year, a lot of the same people had their properties flooded again this year.

Blasson Way in Billingborough PHOTO: SUBMITTED

Flooding continues to cause disruption in the county PHOTO: Lincolnshire Resilience Forum

Members of the community distribute sand bags to those in need PHOTO: Leanne Clare Mansell

“The problem lies at Boston, since the Environment Agency scrapped the pumps – we need solutions. There's been a lot of talk in the last year but very little action - if any.

“If we all work together it could all work a lot better.”

Billingborough Parish Council has thanked the community for their efforts during the difficult time.

Flooding in Billingborough PHOTO: Jayne Coles

The village has suffered with flooding PHOTO: SUBMITTED

Speaking earlier today (Tuesday, January 7) a council spokesperson said: “The farmer with the digger was amazing.

“We are currently waiting for a boat to come, which will help people get into their flooded houses and rescue their pets.

“The village has come together as one, it has been a stunning effort. In circumstances like this, this is all we can do and there have been some great people getting involved.

“We want to say thanks to everyone on the parish council, the people of the village and everyone at the village hall who opened it up as a safe place.

“We have not been told how long the flooding is going to last and at the moment there are still cars stranded in the road and flooding is still quite high, although it has dissipated a bit in certain areas.”

Firefighters were also called to homes in Billingborough yesterday to help those in need.

