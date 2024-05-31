The decision to reject Aldi’s plan for a new supermarket in Bourne has sparked a big debate among readers.

Members of South Kesteven District Council turned down a proposal from the budget retailer for a store north of the West Road/Raymond Mays Way roundabout.

The decision came after a lengthy debate yesterday (Thursday May 30) — with many objections to the greenfield location near Bourne Wood. Resident Peter Sharpe even described the application as “the most hated to be put before the people of Bourne in the past 25 years”.

Friends of Bourne Wood staged a protest against plans for Aldi to build a new supermarket in West Road, Bourne. Photo: Peter Sharpe

Yet the news has not been welcomed so much by readers — with residents taking to social media to express concerns over the loss of a plan which promised employment opportunities.

Lewis Alan Wright wrote: “There's 40, well needed, local jobs down the drain.”

Sean Walsh labelled the councillors ‘selfish’ and said the prospect of new jobs and economic benefits for the town should’ve resulted in the plan being passed.

The proposed Aldi which could be built in West Road, Bourne

Glenn Pullen added: “We need the store. With the cost of living crisis Bourne and surrounding areas would benefit from a quality, low priced supermarket. There are more pros than cons.”

While campaigners were worried about the loss of green space, Jonny Hill said: “Always makes me laugh the people who oppose the site for being in a ‘green area. I dare bet wherever you live in Bourne was once a green area, the difference being?”

Yvonne Davidson, meanwhile, added: “I wanted it. Love Aldi, it’s much better than Lidl. I go to the one in Stamford when I’m in the area.”

An aerial view of the planned supermarket

Yet some commenters were also in favour of the council’s decision — albeit fearful that the store could appeal the decision and overturn it.

Dave McGarry said: “A sensible decision made with consultation with residents. Unfortunately if Aldi appeal far enough the chances are it will be overturned. Happens all too often when big companies don’t get their way.”

User ‘Sparky Spark’ was please due to the site being ‘way too close to the woods’, while Sue Jackson also said she was ‘glad’ to see the plan declined.

The greenfield site chosen by Aldi close to Bourne Wood. Photo: Google Maps

