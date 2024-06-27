A murder investigation has been launched after a stabbing in a town park.

Armed police were called to reports of an incident with a knife at the Wellhead Park off South Street in Bourne at about 9.50pm yesterday (Wednesday, June 26).

A man in his 30s was found by the emergency services.

Wellhead Park has been taped off by police this morning (June 27)

He later died at the scene from his injuries.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “The area has been secured and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

“Officers will remain at the scene as they attempt to piece together what happened last night.

Police on the scene at Wellhead Park in Bourne

“Members of the public should expect to see officers in the area, but we want to reassure the community we are taking this incident extremely seriously and are already pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.”

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident – a 20-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy.

Police believe all the people involved were known to each other.

“We are now appealing for information as we believe there were multiple witnesses to this incident,” the spokesperson added.

Entrances to the park have been taped off

“If you were in the area before or after the incident or have information you think can help us in our investigation, no matter how small, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101 and quoting the incident number 574 of June 26.



