Attractions are closed due to high winds.

Grimsthorpe Castle, near Bourne, and parts of Belton House, near Grantham, are closed today (Thursday) as a result of the high winds.

The lion gates and parkland at Belton are closed, however the outdoor playground is still open.

Belton House

The whole of Grimsthorpe Castle, including the castle, gardens, adventure playground, gift shop, tea trailer and parkland are closed.

Grimsthorpe Castle.

As a result of the closure, Little Women, which was due to be performed at Grimsthorpe this evening, is cancelled.

Anyone who has purchased tickets will be contacted by email about a refund.

Other attractions, including Burghley House, near Stamford, and Rutland Water Beach are also closed today and tomorrow (Friday).

Burghley House on a stormy day. Photo: Burghley House

Further north for people travelling out of Lincolnshire, there is a 30mph speed restriction along the Humber Bridge due to the high winds, measured at 47mph.

