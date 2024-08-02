Police are appealing to witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash.

A man in his 20s was seriously injured in a crash on the A1 at Foston yesterday (Thursday) just after 2pm.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

A motorcyclist was injured in the crash. Photo: RSM Photography

A spokesperson said: “A single motorbike was involved, a black Yamaha CBF 125.

“The rider, who was wearing black leathers and a rucksack, remains in hospital.

“His condition is described as serious but stable.

There were traffic delays for some time on the A1. Photo: RSM Photography

“The rider was on the northbound carriageway on the A1 when the collision occurred at around 2.14pm.

“The location was approximately 300 yards from the junction with Foston.

“The rider ended up on the southbound carriageway so both carriageways were affected.”

Anyone with information or footage from the incident should email mark.solder@lincs.police.uk with incident number 236 of August 1.