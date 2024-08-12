The cause of a fire at a former supermarket has been declared ‘undetermined’ by fire chiefs.

Multiple Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from across the county attended the old Aldi on South Parade in Grantham at 8:54 pm on Wednesday (August 7), including staff from Grantham, Corby Glen, Stamford, Deepings, Sleaford, and Lincoln South.

Investigations began shortly after the blaze was extinguished.

Drone photos show the extent of the fire at the former Aldi store. | Photo: Jake Harris

On Monday, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue confirmed that: “The result of the fire investigation was undetermined.”

Lincolnshire Police also confirmed no arrests had been made.

The fire lasted several hours and caused extensive damage to the former Aldi supermarket on South Parade, Grantham.

Despite the quick response and significant resources, including aerial ladders, the blaze caused smoke to spread across the town, leading to road closures and health advisories for residents to stay indoors and close windows.

Residents reported being able to smell the fire from the other side of the town.

Fears for a homeless man in the area were quickly quelled as he was found safe.

The fire has caused extensive damage. Photo: RSM Photography

Anyone with any information that could shed light on the incident is asked to call 101 with incident number 454 of August 7.