Controversial plans for an anaerobic digester plant and a children’s home are due to go before councillors after flooding delayed a decision.

South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee deferred decisions on the Gunby and Hougham proposals along with a new home in Fulbeck, during their meeting on January 9.

The deferral followed severe weather and flooding across the area the previous week, which had prevented councillors from carrying out site visits.

A drone view of flooding in Belton Lane, Grantham. Photo: James Clark

Officers had recommended both plans for approval despite objections—including more than 300 against the anaerobic digester plant—and continue to do so in reports ahead of next week’s meeting.

The meeting will begin at 1pm today (Thursday, January 23).