A man charged with causing a woman's death through dangerous driving has had his court appearance delayed by a month.

Ashley Towning, 30, of Grantham, was due at Lincoln Crown Court today (Monday) for a plea and trial preparation on a charge of causing death by dangerous driving after Lijuan Wu died on August 8.

He had appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on August 10, where he pleaded guilty to drink-driving and failing to stop after an accident.

Lincoln Crown Court

He did not enter a plea to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Towning’s case was adjourned to today but has been moved to October 7. A court spokesperson could not provide a reason.

Towning remains remanded in custody following his previous court appearance.

The scene of the incident. Photo: NEMM

An inquest into Lijuan Wu's death, 40, of Barrowby Road, Grantham, recently opened.

Lijuan died at the scene from injuries sustained in an incident involving a black Nissan and three pedestrians at about 6.40pm on August 8.

The inquest, overseen by Greater Lincolnshire coroner Paul Smith, opened on August 28.

The coroner officially recorded that she died on Barrowby Road, Grantham, on the date of the incident.

A police officer formally identified her body.

The coroner’s officer’s report stated Dr Stuart Hamilton determined the cause of death.

Lijuan Wu was born on February 8, 1984, in China.

Her partner confirmed the cause of death and chose not to request a post-mortem examination.

The inquest has been adjourned and will reconvene on February 7, 2025 to allow for further proceedings.

Lincolnshire Police reported that the two children with Lijuan at the time of the incident sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Floral tributes were left at the roadside following her death in an outpouring of sympathy for the family.