A man charged with causing the death of a woman and injuring two children has appeared in court.

Ashley Towning, 30, of Winchester Road, Grantham, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and drink-driving following the death of the woman on Thursday last week (August 8).

He appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (August 10), when a date for a plea and trial preparation hearing was set.

A tribute to the woman who had died in the collision

During the hearing he pleaded guilty to drink driving and failing to stop after an accident.

He didn’t give a plea for the charge of causing death by dangerous driving and will return to court for the plea and trial preparation hearing on September 9.

He was remanded in custody by the magistrate.

The scene of the accident. Photo: NEMM

Floral tributes were left over the weekend to honour the 40-year-old woman who died on Barrowby Road, Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the scene involving a black Nissan car and three pedestrians at about 6.40pm on Thursday (8 August). Two air ambulances also attended.

The woman died from her injuries, while the two children sustained injuries not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

An air ambulance at the scene of the accident on the A52. Photo: RSM Photography

Floral tributes have been left in Barrowby Road, Grantham

One of the floral tributes at the scene reads: “Sleep peacefully sweet angels, no more pain. With love from someone who you never met.”

Police have said specialist officers are supporting the injured children.