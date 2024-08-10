Man, 30, charged over fatal collision in Barrowby Road, in Grantham
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failure to stop and drink-driving after the death of a woman earlier this week.
Ashley Towning, 30, of Winchester Road, Grantham, is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, today (Saturday).
It follows the death of a woman after a car hit them on Thursday night in an incident which also saw two children seriously injured.
Lincolnshire Police officers were called to the incident on Barrowby Road, Grantham, at about 6.40pm on Thursday (August 8).
Three people were injured when a black Nissan car left the road and hit them.
The 40-year-old woman died from her injuries, while the two children sustained injuries not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
The incident saw two air ambulances attend.
A campaign on GoFundMe has so far raised nearly £10,000 in support of the family in their tragic time.
Those wishing to donate can find the fundraiser here.
Police have said that specialist officers are supporting the children.