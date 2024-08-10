A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failure to stop and drink-driving after the death of a woman earlier this week.

Ashley Towning, 30, of Winchester Road, Grantham, is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, today (Saturday).

It follows the death of a woman after a car hit them on Thursday night in an incident which also saw two children seriously injured.

The scene of the accident. Photo: NEMM

Lincolnshire Police officers were called to the incident on Barrowby Road, Grantham, at about 6.40pm on Thursday (August 8).

Three people were injured when a black Nissan car left the road and hit them.

The 40-year-old woman died from her injuries, while the two children sustained injuries not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The incident saw two air ambulances attend.

A campaign on GoFundMe has so far raised nearly £10,000 in support of the family in their tragic time.

Those wishing to donate can find the fundraiser here.

Police have said that specialist officers are supporting the children.