An inquest has opened into the death of a woman who was killed after a car hit her and two children.

Lijuan Wu, 40, of Barrowby Road, Grantham, died immediately from her injuries following an incident on the road involving a black Nissan car and three pedestrians at about 6.40pm on Thursday, August 8.

The inquest, overseen by the coroner for Greater Lincolnshire Paul Smith, was opened on Wednesday (August 28).

The scene of the accident. Photo: NEMM

The coroner officially recorded that she died on Barrowby Road, in Grantham, on the date of the incident.

Her body was formally identified by a police officer

According to the coroner’s officer’s report, the cause of death was determined by Dr Stuart Hamilton.

Lijuan Wu was born on February 8, 1984, in China.

Her partner confirmed the cause of death and chose not to request a post-mortem examination.

The inquest has been adjourned and will reconvene on February 7, 2025, for further proceedings.

The two children with Lijuan at the time sustained injuries not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing, according to Lincolnshire Police.

Following her death floral tributes were left at the side of the road.

A man charged with causing Lijuan’s death by dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, and drink-driving is due to appear again in court next week.

Ashley Towning, 30, of Winchester Road, Grantham, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, August 10, where a date for a plea and trial preparation hearing was set.

During the hearing, he pleaded guilty to drink-driving and failing to stop after an accident.

He did not enter a plea for the charge of causing death by dangerous driving and will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a new plea and trial preparation hearing on Monday, September 9.

He was remanded in custody by the magistrates’ court.