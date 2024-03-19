Drivers have been thanked for their patience after the A1 fully reopened 21 hours after a crash.

The southbound carriageway near Colsterworth reopened just before 4am today (Tuesday, March 19), having been fully resurfaced overnight.

It follows a two lorry smash which happened at 7am yesterday and left one lorry lying across both carriageways another down the verge.

Recovery of the lorries following the accident involving two lorries on the A1 at Colsterworth. Photo: Miles Green

Both drivers were taken to hospital with injuries believed to not be serious.

However further down the road, planned works on the A1 southbound between the A6121 at Stamford and the A43 at Easton on the Hill have overrun.

It had been due to reopen at 6am and is now estimated to be 8am.