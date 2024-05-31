Police have warned of the dangers of drink driving after the death of a 17-year-old girl.

Jack Burkhill, 21, from Seventh Avenue, Grantham, was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison today (Friday, May 31) following the death of Felicity Pacey on Friday, June 9, 2023, in Denton.

Burkhill, who was 20 years old at the time, Felicity and two others had left a pub in Woolsthorpe by Belvoir on the day of the crash.

Jack Burkhill, 21.

Burkhill had been drinking in the pub before getting behind the wheel and drove less than two miles before he lost control of his Hyundai i30.

From witness evidence, it is believed he had been driving over 100mph down a country road. He then drove over a humped bridge too fast and lost control of the vehicle on a right-hand bend, causing it to roll over and throw Felicity from the vehicle.

Felicity Pacey

While it was not possible to determine the exact levels of alcohol in his system at the time of the collision, alcohol would have impaired Burkhill’s ability to drive safely on a public road.

PC Karen Farmer, forensic collision investigation for Lincolnshire Police, said in her report: “It is apparent from the facts (in relation to age of the driver and time of occurrence) and witness testimony (in relation to speed, passenger carrying), that the actions of Mr Burkhill fit the criteria associated with young drivers being involved in collisions.”

DC Helen Allcroft, of the serious collision investigation unit, said that Burkhill “seemed oblivious” to the risk posed to the other passengers.

She added: “Every collision is preventable, and the sad loss of Felicity’s life could have been avoided.

“There is so much information available, including on the website of Brake. Please take time to read it, remind any friends or family of the risks to young drivers and help us stop such needless loss of life.

“Not only that, but common sense would also dictate that driving at the speeds Burkhill did, and in the areas where he was travelling, was never going to be safe.

“Any person getting behind the wheel of the car has a duty to make sure they are driving with caution and sense because sadly, and as we’ve seen here, it is often others who pay the price for irresponsibility.

“All that remains is for me to send my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Felicity.”

Simon Outen-Coe, of the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, said: “Unfortunately, young and inexperienced drivers continue to be overrepresented in our casualty figures and every death on our roads brings heartache to so many people and our thoughts are with the family of Felicity.

“There are a number of factors that we see in collisions and we would encourage parents and guardians to reinforce the message to their younger loved ones: to take more care until their driving ability has developed further; explore further training opportunities; never drive whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.”