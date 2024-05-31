A driver who was "showing off" when he lost control of his vehicle and killed a teenager, has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Jack Burkhill, 21, was "intoxicated" and speeding at 100mph, prosecutors said, when he crashed his Hyundai I30 car on a bend.

His 17-year-old passenger, trainee financial adviser Felicity Pacey, tragically died at the scene of the crash which occurred on Belvoir Road in the village of Denton - five miles east of Belvoir Castle.

Felicity Pacey

Burkhill admitted causing Miss Pacey's death by dangerous driving on June 9 last year during a previous court appearance on April 25.

Also: Police say collision was avoidable

During the trial, David Webster, prosecuting, argued that Burkhill's driving fell into the highest level of culpability due to both his speed and level of alcohol intoxication.

Witnesses described Burkhill driving at 100mph on the rural Lincolnshire road, and Mr Webster stated that Burkhill was "showing off."

During sentencing statements were read by Felicity’s mother, father and sister, and the judge heard from other family members and friends in evidence.

The court was also read character statements from Jack’s family, friends and co-workers.

Burkhill, of Seventh Avenue, Grantham, was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court today (Friday, May 31) to eight years and three months.

He was also disqualified for nine years and 45 days.