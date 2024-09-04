Traffic management officers are being sent to a town to help ease increased traffic.

Grantham has been hit with multiple roadworks, including in Market Place, Station Road and Dysart Road, leaving residents frustrated about traffic congestion throughout the town.

As a result, Lincolnshire County Council is sending extra traffic management officers to the town to monitor daily traffic.

Residents continue to feel frustrated with Grantham’s traffic. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at the county council, said: “We have extra traffic management operatives onsite daily, monitoring all of the traffic management in place for our ongoing works.

“This includes assisting with the movement of traffic at Harlaxton Road railway bridge to stop northbound vehicles from queuing under the bridge, as this would hinder HGVs heading south and cause unnecessary queues.

“We’re also continuing to do all we can to reduce congestion in Grantham by keeping a very close eye at the on-site situation every day.

LCC hope the extra traffic officers will help to ease congestion. Photo: Daniel Jaines

“This includes ensuring all of Grantham’s permanent traffic signals are operating as efficiently as possible.”

LCC highways executive member Richard Davies (Con) previously told LincsOnline the roadworks are a “critical scheme” and it would lead to “much-needed improvement and investment” for the town.

Despite the congestion, he also said the work would be “worth it in the long term”.

