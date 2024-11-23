A Christmas light trail has been cancelled as a result of the bad weather.

Belton estates Christmas light trail, near Grantham, will not go ahead tonight (Saturday, November 23) due to the high winds.

Part of a tree has fallen into the gardens and it is not safe for the estate to open.

Belton House

A Belton spokesperson said on social media that those with tickets for tonight’s trail will be contacted by Ticketek.