Belton House Christmas light trail cancelled due to high winds

By Katie Green
Published: 15:10, 23 November 2024

A Christmas light trail has been cancelled as a result of the bad weather.

Belton estates Christmas light trail, near Grantham, will not go ahead tonight (Saturday, November 23) due to the high winds.

Part of a tree has fallen into the gardens and it is not safe for the estate to open.

Belton House
A Belton spokesperson said on social media that those with tickets for tonight’s trail will be contacted by Ticketek.

