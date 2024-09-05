A plan to turn a former pub into homes and shops has been welcomed by a council committee.

The former The Playhouse pub in Watergate, Grantham, will be turned into two shops and 12 homes, after South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee unanimously approved the plans today (Thursday).

Several councillors said they were happy to see the former pub, which has not been used for over 10 years, in use again.

The former Playhouse Pub in Watergate. Photo: Google Maps

Coun Tim Harrison (Ind) welcomed the plans and said: “It’s been an eyesore in the town for a long time. It’s a fantastic development.”

Coun Sarah Trotter (Con) also said it was “really refreshing” for Grantham.

Coun Trotter did ask the applicant Sarmad Aslam, who was present at the meeting, if ‘The Playhouse’ name would stay, as several residents had asked this.

Sarmad said he intended to keep The Playhouse name on the building.

Before questions and debate, Sarmad told the committee he intended to bring the “historical building back to life”.

He added: “When I saw The Playhouse, I thought it was such a shame that a historical building had gone into such despair.

“I think it would be a great shame for it to go into further despair.”

Coun Pam Byrd (Dem Ind) questioned whether a garden would be included in the grounds, and Sarmad said they would consider adding a communal garden at the back.

Questions were then raised if the inclusion of a garden would need to be added to the proposal, however it was already allowed within conditions to add a green space if the applicant wished to.

The homes will be set out as four flats and eight houses, alongside parking for 10 cars.

The Playhouse closed down several years ago and was a popular destination for residents for its events and gigs.

It was put on the market last year for offers over £195,000. A planning application was then submitted in December to build the new shops and homes.

