A gym owner has won her first award after only taking on her business earlier this year.

Sam Vidler, of CrossFit Gym in Turnpike Close, was named Businessperson of the Year at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024 last Friday (November 22) at Arena UK, in Allington.

The award - judged by David O’Brien of The Consulting Room - is awarded to an individual who has made an outstanding personal contribution to drive their business forward in the past 12 months.

Sam Vidler of CrossFit Grantham receives the Businessperson of the Year prize from David O'Brien of the Consulting Room at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

Sam relaunched CrossFit Gym only in January this year, after taking on the former MPT Fitness unit.

On her win, she said: “It feels surreal to have won. Literally, the journey over the last year has been amazing.

“I want to say the biggest thank you to the judges for seeing in me what I saw, I literally cannot thank them enough.

“All night people were messaging me ‘congratulations’, it has been great. Thank you so much!”

The other finalists for the award included Rachel Buckley, of Domestic Bliss Specialist Cleaning Services Ltd and Tony Ruby of Tony Ruby Exquisite Homes Ltd.