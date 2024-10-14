A dog has been found dead after it went missing in a river.

Ten-month-old border collie Riley was found dead in the River Witham, in Grantham, yesterday (Sunday, October 13) after he went missing on Thursday, October 3.

He was found by volunteers from Beneath the Surface, a voluntary underwater search team.

Riley, a 10-month old border collie.

“He was so loved and we will never forget him,” said owner Sophie Owen.

Riley was playing in the river in Dysart Park on October 3 with Sophie’s partner Jack, when he got swept away by a small stream. Jack jumped in after Riley but was unable to catch up with him.

At the time, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to Dysart Park, but were unable to find Riley.