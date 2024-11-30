A household removals company has won an award for the second year in a row.

Vale Clearances, based in Orston, was named Environmental Champion for a second year in a row at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024 last Friday (November 22) at Arena UK in Allington.

The award - sponsored by Enva - the judges looked at a business that could demonstrate a commitment to reduce its carbon footprint, care for the natural environment, improve the use of resources by cutting waste and improve its environmental understanding.

Gary Steele, of Vale Clearances, collecting the Environmental Champion prize from Enva at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

The company, which started up in 2020, provides household removal services across Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.

Director Chris Spibey, who was unable to attend the awards ceremony, said: “I’m just gobsmacked.

“I think to win it two years in a row is incredible, it shows we are not just sitting still with our efforts.

“I said it last year and I’ll say it again, it’s a testament to what we are trying to do in an industry that doesn’t get recognition for this sort of thing.

“The fact the judges understand our vision, it spurs us on even more.”

The other finalists for the award included Andy’s Man and Van and Harlaxton Engineering Services.