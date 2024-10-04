Work on the £150 million Grantham Southern Relief Road and roadworks on another major town road are continuing to progress.

Lincolnshire County Council has shared the latest update on work to build the Grantham Southern Relief Road.

In September, work continued on the east side of the site including completing the crane platform and access track behind the east abutment - a structure that supports the pressure of an arch or span - as well as fixed reinforcement and shuttering to the east abutment inline wingwalls.

Grantham Southern Relief Road.

They also started to road-box dig and lay a sub-base to the eastern embankment.

In October, they aim to complete the sub-base on the eastern embankment, fixed reinforcement and shuttering to the ballast walk and concrete to inline the wingwalls.

Lane restrictions remain in place around the B1174 roundabout to allow construction workers to access the site.

The Grantham Southern Relief Road will connect the A52 at Somerby Hill with the A1, aiming to reduce congestion and enhance safety.

Roadworks also continue on Dysart Road. Throughout September, footways were completed on the south side of the site, from Ventnor Avenue to Dexter Avenue.

Footways on the eastern side were also resurfaced, as well as drainage repairs, channel repairs and kerbing works.

In October, footway works will begin on the northside, from the rail bridge to Barrowby Gate.

Footway resurfacing on the eastern side will continue, as well as drainage repairs, channel repairs and kerbing works.

Dysart Road in Grantham

The night time resurfacing and reconstruction of the carriageway, from the railway bridge along Dysart Road, will begin.

The west of Dysart Road remains fully closed and temporary traffic signals are in place on the west of Trent Road on Dysart Road.

Night time closures begin today (Friday, October 4) for one month between the Dysart Road railway bridge and Trent Road.

These will be in place on weekday evenings only, except from tomorrow (Saturday, October 5) and Sunday (October 6), as well as next Saturday (October 12) and Sunday (October 13) from 7pm until 6am.

From Tuesday, November 5, night time closures will be in place along the carriageway, from Trent Road to Low Road, for two weeks on weekday evenings.