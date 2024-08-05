A new update has shown how work is progressing on the £150 million Grantham Southern Relief Road.

The project has made notable progress over the past two months, according to recent updates from Lincolnshire County Council.

In July, work on the east side included concreting the south wing wall at the east abutment and Pier 6 plinths, and starting reinforcement and shuttering for the north wing wall.

The latest image of the Grantham Southern Relief Road works issued by Lincolnshire County Council.

In August, work began on backfilling the east abutment and building a crane platform, essential for the next project phases.

Lane restrictions around the B1174 Roundabout remain in place to ensure safe construction access.

The Grantham Southern Relief Road will connect the A52 at Somerby Hill with the A1, aiming to reduce congestion and enhance safety.

Previous images of work on Grantham's Southern Relief Road. Photo: Lincolnshire County Council

The project began in 2015, with phase one opening in 2016 and phase two completing in December 2022.

Phase three, which started in April 2021, is expected to finish in 2025.

The £150 million cost includes a bridge extension, funded by the Local Transport Board, Single Local Growth Fund, and Highways England.

Grantham Market Place works are nearing completion. Photo: Lincolnshire County Council

Elsewhere, further updates have also been given about works to Grantham's Market Place.

In July, crews removed and re-laid kerbs at Conduit Lane, replaced a brick arched cover with a pre-cast slab, laid an asphalt foundation, and installed new granite cobbles and Yorkstone setts over 420 square metres.

In August, work continues with laying granite cobbles and Yorkstone setts and applying jointing material.

Traffic restrictions include a full closure of the Market Place and a partial closure on Conduit Lane (taxi rank access maintained).

Barriers surround the construction area, with pedestrian access preserved, and bollards removed at Butchers Walk for easier deliveries.

The project, funded by a portion of the £4.1 million Grantham Future High Street Fund, aims to raise road levels, update stop lines, and improve traffic flow.

Expected to complete by August, the project began in May and follows prior approvals and funding discussions dating back to December 2020.