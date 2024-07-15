A business owner is looking to revive a town’s weekly car boot sale.

Chris Allen, owner of Skyline Candy, is planning to bring back Grantham’s car boot sale, with the first taking place on Sunday, August 4, in its new home at the Meres Leisure Centre in Trent Road.

This comes five months after the weekly car boot sale in Grantham, originally held in the railway station car park, came to an end amid claims it was “no longer viable”.

Grantham's Meres Leisure Centre.

“I have already had loads of comments from people saying they are glad to see it coming back,” said Chris, who used to run a sweet stall at the previous car boot sale.

He added: “It was just an idea I had, so I looked into it. I got in touch with the council and the leisure centre, got good responses back and it just snowballed from there.

“The one at the railway station was starting to build up every week and I’m not sure what the problem was, maybe rent increases, but it was a shame it ended.

“The people coming every week would be familiar faces, whether it be stallholders or customers.

“There also used to be a group of people on mobility scooters that would come every week to meet up and just have a look around. I think people will like to do something like that.”

Chris also hopes to bring in stalls such as a fruit and vegetable stall on a weekly basis for people who may miss out on the town’s market on a Saturday.

He added: “There are people like myself who work on a Saturday, so I never get to go to the market by the time I finish work.

“But, if we can get some of the market people to come on a Sunday as well, then it’s an extra chance for people that miss out on a Saturday.”

Anyone interested in holding a stall at the car boot sale can get in contact with Chris via the Facebook page.

