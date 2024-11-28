A service aiming to combat elderly loneliness has been named as the Best Social Enterprise.

Be the Silver Lining, founded by Lauren Mann, won Best Social Enterprise at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024 at Arena UK in Allington.

Be The Silver Lining involves volunteers sharing a coffee with an older person.

Be the Silver Living receive the Best Social Enteprise award from Matt Lee of sponsor PVS Media at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

The award - sponsored by PVS Media - is given to a charity or social enterprise that has achieved commercial success, but its primary aim is non-profit making.

On her award win, Lauren said: “It feels really good.

“It feels good to be recognised at such an early stage in the business and be recognised for the work we are doing.

“The night has been a wonderful experience and the experience has been really good.

“It is always the highlight of the business calendar year.”

In September, Lauren revealed she had designed a Nescafe Azera tin, in partnership with The Prince’s Trust, and 540,000 tins with her design would be sold in UK stores.

Lauren’s tin, titled ‘the silver lining’, was inspired by the idea of “connection, warmth and bringing people together over coffee”. From this, Lauren then launched the business.

The other finalists for the award included Outwood C.I.C and the South Lincolnshire Blind Society.