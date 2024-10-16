A jury has ruled that a Grantham mother was unlawfully killed following an assault by her then-partner.

The inquest into the death of Daniela Espírito Santo found that she had been subjected to domestic abuse, assault, and controlling and coercive behaviour by her then partner Julio Jesus in the lead-up to her death at her Chestnut Grove home in the early hours of April 9, 2020.

The jury said that a second assault on the day had led to enough emotional distress that impacted her existing heart condition, causing cardiac arrhythmia and sudden cardiac arrest.

Daniela Espirito Santo and Charly Price-Wallace

The jury said “she died as a result of severe emotional stress caused by a second assault” on April 8, 2020.

“As a jury we believe that the evidence presented has shown significant missed opportunities to safeguard Daniela and her two children,” the jury went onto say.

“As a jury we feel that withtin the incidents of December 29, 2019, and April 8, 2020, officers did not carry out their duties in accordance with the APP (authorised professional practice) College of Policing. There was a failure to carry out a full investigation of all the available evidence. If these actions had been carried out then the former partner on balance would have remained in custody.”

The jury was instructed not to identify Mr Jesus in their ruling because the purpose of an inquest is to establish how a person died, not to apportion blame for the death.

Daniela died on April 9, 2020, hours after reporting her partner, Julio Jesus, for assault on the morning of April 8.

Daniela Espirito Santo

Mr Jesus was later released on bail but breached conditions not to visit Daniela’s address or contact her by returning to the flat she lived in with their two children.

Shortly before midnight, Daniela called 999 about another assault by Mr Jesus but was told to call 101 because he had left.

The National Domestic Violence Helpline is a 24hr Freephone available on 0808 2000 247 operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week

The call handler had not seen a "critical marker" on her records denoting that any response to her or her address should be considered "urgent."

He realised his mistake after ending the call and sent officers, but they arrived too late; Daniela was found unconscious with her child.

She died at the scene just after midnight.

Daniela Espirito Santo timeline

The three-week inquest heard evidence from medical experts, officers, and transcripts of her calls and interviews with Mr Jesus.

They have heard how Daniela displayed several risk indicators for controlling and coercive behaviour, an offence since 2015.

DASH (Domestic Abuse, Stalking, and Harassment) assessments varied in risk but lacked detail, and officers were criticised for failing to follow up.

A police expert told the jury there were 'missed opportunities' and criticised the lack of training and comprehensive case handling.

A key issue for Daniela’s family and her counsel has been the practical training officers received around dealing with controlling and coercive behaviour and domestic abuse.

Officers who testified acknowledged not receiving any specific modules.

The College of Policing’s APP guidance, which notes the subtlety of coercive behaviour and need for training, has been key to the family's counsel.

One officer was forced to apologise during the inquest after making an inappropriate joke while awaiting Mr Jesus’ arrival in custody.

The jury also heard tributes from family, friends, neighbours, and emergency services on the night Daniela was found.

Mr Jesus was arrested and charged with manslaughter following Daniela’s death.

By the time it reached court, the charge was reduced to two counts of assault due to insufficient medical evidence linking it to her death.

He was sentenced to 10 months and has since been released.

He hasn’t engaged with the inquest and is believed to have returned to Portugal.