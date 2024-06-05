A beloved member of the town will be honoured posthumously.

Grantham Town Council unanimously voted on Monday (June 3) to honour George Garett - who died on May 4 - by honouring him with freeman of the town posthumously.

This is another tribute paid to George, who was known as the town’s ‘gentle giant’.

George Garrett.

Coun Tim Harrison (Ind, Grantham St Wulfram’s), town council chairman, said: “It was rumoured George was supposed to be given freeman of the town on his 50th birthday.

“It is within our remit to give a freeman of the town.

“It feels great that everyone wants to do this. Let's give George this.”

The title is an honorary status given to people to reflect their standing in the community.

Grantham residents are invited to pay their respects to George, as his funeral takes place today (Wednesday, June 5).

The funeral procession will begin at midday near the Post Office in the High Street, past St Peter’s Hill, down to Finkin Street and the onto St Wulfram’s Church.

Coun Harrison has asked, if possible, if people are paying their respects to wear a flat cap as this was always part of George’s attire.

Several tributes have been suggested since George’s death, including two proposed benches - one at by “George’s tree” in Queen Elizabeth Park and another in Morrisons.

A plaque has been placed in Morrisons to mark George’s favourite seat in the cafe.

More recently, Jake Tilley has created a portrait to celebrate him as a “well-known character around town”.

The portrait created by Jake Tilley.

Jake added: “It felt really good and it's been nice to see all the joy and positive comments from sharing the portrait.

“I think it was important because of how well known he was around town and how much he will be missed.”

Jake hopes the portrait will be placed next to the plaque in Morrisons.