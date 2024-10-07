A man has pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving, failure to stop and drink-driving following the death of a woman in August.

Ashley Towning, 30, of Winchester Road, Grantham, pleaded guilty to all three charges in Lincoln Crown Court today (Monday, October 7).

This follows the death of Lijuan Wu, 40, who died instantly from her injuries instantly following a crash involving three pedestrians and a black Nissan car on August 8, on Barrowby Road, Grantham.

The railway bridge along Barrowby Road, Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

Two children were also injured in the incident.

Towning is due to appear in sentencing at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, October 28.