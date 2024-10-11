In the run-up to the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024, we’ll be introducing you to the finalists in each of our categories.

Businesses from across the area will come together at Arena UK, Allington, on Friday, November 22, to celebrate the best of what Grantham has to offer.

This year's finalists for 10 categories have now been revealed for the event, sponsored by Pentangle and Enva.

The finalists in the Apprentice of the Year category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

This week we’re featuring the finalists in the Apprentice of the Year category, sponsored by Specialist Engineering Plastics. Look out for other finalists over the coming weeks.

Going head-to-head are Ellie Clubb, a finance apprentice at Belvoir Group Grantham and Sam Letchworth, an apprentice at Iconic Engineering Solutions.

Ellie is one of 14 apprenticeships the firm, a property franchise group with different estate agency and property brands, has offered in the last seven years,.

Ellie Clubb, far left, of Belvoir Group Grantham, is an Apprentice of the Year finalist at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

She said: “I’m thrilled to have been nominated this year and am very grateful to all my colleagues for their contribution to my nomination and the on going support they give.

“The team and I are looking forward to the evening and the chance to celebrate together, no matter the outcome.”

Battling it out with Ellie is Sam, a mechanical engineer who programs and runs CNC machines.

Sam Letchworth, of Iconic Engineering Solutions, is an Apprentice of the Year finalist at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

His nomination said that Sam was the “most skilled apprentice in his field in Grantham”, adding: “Sam is mega at what he does. he can take a complex drawing from a customer and turn it into a beautiful machined part.

“He has made a series of beautiful parts for a British superbike team. He also has taken a leading role in looking after our T level students so he is also passing on his knowledge already.”

Iconic Engineering Solutions is one of the sponsors of the awards and if Sam were to win, he’d take home a trophy he’d made himself.

Grantham Journal Business Awards sponsors

The other categories are: Best New Start-Up (sponsored by Mark Bates Ltd), Best Social Enterprise (sponsored by PVS Media), Business Innovation (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council), Business of the Year (sponsored by Downtown), Businessperson of the Year, Customer Care, Employee of the Year, Environmental Champion (sponsored by Enva), John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year, Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by Specialist Engineering Plastics).

An overall winner on the night will also be handed the Judge’s Prestige Award.

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsors Pentangle and Enva, category sponsors Enva, Downtown, PVS Media, South Kesteven District Council and Specialist Engineering Plastics, event programme sponsor Hood Parkes and Co, drinks reception sponsor Lister, entertainment sponsor Grantham College, winner’s champagne sponsor Reflect Recruitment, trophy sponsor Iconic Engineering and table sponsor Belvoir Grantham.