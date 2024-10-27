There has been more positivity around Grantham, writes Councillor Tim Harrison, leader of the Grantham Independents.

My column has come around again. Yet again it is all positive. We have had our first Lincolnshire Day driven forward as an idea from SKDC leader Ashley Baxter, and whilst the weather did its best to dampen the Market Traders spirits, they persevered with a smile.

The talks given at the church were far better attended. This was an inaugural event and we hope that given more time to prepare and the willingness of whichever administration is in charge that this will continue and grow.

Councillor Tim Harrison.

We then went on to the Festival of Community last weekend which was a great success with great attendances and lots of smiling happy youngsters and parents.

It was fantastic work done on a very long day by Craig, the markets manager, Mel the new Grantham engagements manager and their teams, both there from 4am until gone 10pm. This is another event that given support could grow into a bigger and better one each year.

The Bread and Butter Thing has continued every Friday at the Earlesfield Community Centre with the most fantastic team of volunteers getting food every week to 80 families.

This service is massively oversubscribed, and we are working hard to set another one up in the Harrowby ward, Councillors Chris Noon, Linda Jackson and Paddy Perry have pulled together to hopefully get it worked in at the Church of Ascension on Mondays, So watch out if we can get that set up.

We were then invited to a fantastic evening of celebration and Community by the Nepalese Community on Monday where we learned more of their customs, and they showed us fantastic hospitality.

This will signify more of Grantham coming together, I think we have all had enough of the negativity. Please keep on the look out for more events.

HiveFM goes live on Monday, October 28, the team behind that, all volunteers again have worked tirelessly to get to this point. Don't forget to go and get your car sticker, if it's spotted and drawn by our roving reporter you could win £97.20 in fuel or food vouchers. Not only that, it's your radio station for the Grantham community.

Oh and don't forget, we have secured funding to re-open the Counduit Lane toilets and that should be done before Christmas.

Have a great weekend.